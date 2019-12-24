Simi Teaches Mom How To ‘Whine Her Waist’ (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Simi
Nigerian Singer Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has shared a video of her teaching her mother how to dance.

The heavily pregnant singer didn’t mind that she was with child as she was seen teaching her mom with passion.

The mother, however, was all about the moment as she was seen trying her best.

Both mother and child were spotted dancing and whining their waist as they enjoyed the moment.

The video, however, has also made her fans react as they tagged it funny.

Watch The Video Here:

