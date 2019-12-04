Simi’s Mother Calls Out Adekunle Gold Over Unpaid Bride Price (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Jedidiah Ogunleye, the mother of singer, Simi took to Instagram to call out her son-in-law, Adekunle Gold over unpaid bride price.

Adekunle Gold, Simi and her mother
Adekunle Gold, Simi and Jedidah Ogunleye

It all began when Adekunle Gold shared a photo of himself rocking dreadlocks and he proceeded to ask his fans to provide a name that suits his appearance.

His wife, Simi playfully dropped a comment in which she referred to him as “Nigga” and warned him to stop.

Reacting to this, the singer wrote:

“Awon Egbon e nigga”

Mrs Ogunleye wasted no time in rushing to her daughter’s side as she reminded the singer that he is yet to pay up his dues and he is also under close-watch.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Salutes Twitter User On Lying Prowess

See the hilarious exchange below:

The thread

