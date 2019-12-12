Since I Went Solo, I Have Been Experiencing Peace Of Mind: Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has hinted his fans that since he left his brother Paul Okoye to go solo in his musical career, he has been ageing backwards.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Mr P attributed the development to ‘the peace of mind’ he has had since he went solo.

He wrote:

By the way1 Did yall notice that since I went solo and became Mr P I started ageing backwards… Its called ‘peace of mind’ and minding my business.. Can you beat that? More of it biko..