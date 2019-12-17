Singer, Burna Boy Acquires 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia (Photo)

Grammy-nominated Afro music singer Burna Boy may have just acquired a new car, following a recent Instagram story update.

The singer who was tagged by the sellers of the car on Instagram was seen checking out the interiors of the car and showing how excited he is about it.

The dealers shared the photos on Instagram stories

READ ALSO – Nigerians Drag Burna Boy Over Nonchalant Attitude During His Show

Although Burna Boy has neither denied or accepted this, it is widely believed that the car was sold and now belongs to him.

While we wait for his confirmation, a huge congratulations to the singer.

See Photos Here: