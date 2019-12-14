Singer Mayorkun Escapes Mob Attack After Slapping Hotel Staff

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mayorkun has escaped an attack by angry mob.

The singer was reported to have allegedly slapped a staff of Landmark hotel before the attack.

From the information shared online by an unidentified social media user, Mayorkun was being tasked by his fans for some money which his crew denied.

READ ALSO – Mayorkun Reveals Why He Goes Around With Police Escorts

From the video shared, it was gathered that the singer, however, alighted from the vehicle and slapped a staff.

It was in the moment that the people were stirred up and attacked.

Watch The Video Here: