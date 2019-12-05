Singer, Nikki Laoye Shares Testimony As She Turns 39

Nigerian singer, Nikki Laoye, is set to turn 39 come December 19th and has taken to her IG page to share a testimony.

In her words;

“Testimony Time, Swipe: In 18 days, this Fine Woman will be 39 sha. Her Joy is the evidence of pain turned into power,” she wrote.

“It’s been an interesting season of New phases, New businesses, New Me… Having to walk away to find myself, deciding what’s best for me and start all over again… Alone.  Had to step away from everything, from even church… I had to learn how to be Strong Alone… Alone with God.

“Having been through some challenges during the year, but without giving details, said she has been through the fire and the flood. “But I am “zankuing” out Smoking Hot, Soaked and Dripping in an avalanche of God’s Love for me. Oh DADDY Thank YOU for everything and more…

“My praise… Cos I will always be His Victorious Child even in the midst of trouble. Let that encourage and strengthen someone today as you enter this last month of 2019”.

