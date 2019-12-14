Singer Niniola Twerk To Show Dancing Skill (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Niniola
Singer Niniola

Popular Nigerian singer Niniola has shown her fans and followers just how good a dancer she is.

The self-acclaimed queen of Afro-House music is not one to shy from the spotlight as she twerks for the camera.

Niniola who was spotted with some members of her crew and some other celebrities served them with a bit of her talent.

READ ALSO – Watch Niniola Discuss Her Fears In New Episode Of  ‘Mercy’s Menu’

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “These men, MC Galaxy, Timaya and my hype man I am Jonna won’t kill me o”

Watch The Video Here:

