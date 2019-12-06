Singer Omawunmi Unveils New Set Of Tattoos (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Singer Omawunmi
Nigerian Singer and Actress, Omawunmi

Popular Nigerian singer, Omawumi, has shown off a new set of tattoos on her ankles and wrists.

The 37-year-old shared a picture on Instagram to show fans her new tattoos.

Sharing the photo, she first apologised for looking unpresentable in the photo before commending the tattoo designer, an undergraduate of the University of Lagos.

Sharing the photo, she wrote in part: “I met a well-spoken young girl yesterday who does Henna Tattoos, She’s an undergraduate of UNILAG and carried herself with decorum and always had a smile on her face…”

See The Photo Here:

Omawunmi
The Singer’s Post
0

