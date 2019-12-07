Singer, Orezi Involved In Car Crash On Third Mainland Bridge

Nigerian singer, Orezi was on Friday involved in a car crash on the popular Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Speaking with Linda Ikeji, the singer explained that he was rushing to catch his flight to Delta State for a performance.

Read Also: ‘I am the sexiest man alive’ – Orezi boasts as he releases shirtless photos of himself

He said he had called for an Uber around 5:30am in the morning and all of a sudden, he woke up to a crash on Third Mainland bridge.

“I was seated at the back when it happened and it seems I crash my jaw into the front seat so I lost consciousness and was just bleeding from everywhere. I still managed to make the flight after I got first aid but I’m fine now”.

See the video from the scene below…