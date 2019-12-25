Singer, Rema Seeks Financial Advise From Fans

Different strokes for different folks they say, while some people are having a hard time gathering the money some actually have a problem knowing what to do with as a result of its abundance.

Mavin’s new act, Rema definitely belongs to the latter group.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, 24th December, the teenage sensation singer implied that he doesn’t know what to do with all the plenty of money he has as a teenager.

He wrote:

What’s a teenager gone do with all this money?