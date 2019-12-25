Singer, Rema Seeks Financial Advise From Fans

by Eyitemi Majeed
Rema
Nigerian Artiste Rema

Different strokes for different folks they say, while some people are having a hard time gathering the money some actually have a problem knowing what to do with as a result of its abundance.

Mavin’s new act, Rema definitely belongs to the latter group.

Read Also: Don’t Be Stingy To Your Girlfriend Because Of Premarital Sex: Nigerian Writer

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, 24th December, the teenage sensation singer implied that he doesn’t know what to do with all the plenty of money he has as a teenager.

He wrote:

What’s a teenager gone do with all this money?

Tags from the story
Mavin act, Rema
0

You may also like

Read Inspiring ‘Grass To Grace’ Stories From Don Jazzy, Ice Prince, M.I, Julius Agwu, and Solid Star’s

Former BBN housemate, Gifty Powers says her new braids hairstyle was inspired by Kim K

International Chart: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Keeps Ruling, Kyle Makes Debut

Lady Tattoos Shatta Wale’s Name All Over Her Body (Photos)

PHOTO: Ex BBA housemate Uriel Reveals Huge Thirst for Anthony Joshua

7 Ghanaian Celebrities Who Have Made A Name For Themselves In Nollywood

Gospel artiste fakes own death to gauge his popularity

Young undergraduate dies from kerosene explosion 2 weeks after her matriculation

Kanye West Admits He’s In Debt, Says “I’m In $53 Million Debt, I’m Like Paul In The Bible”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *