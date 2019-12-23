Singer, Teni Entertains Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Christmas has already begun for Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels, as the celebrity family currently has popular singer Teniola Apata simply known as ‘Teni’ in their midst.

The singer while staying with them was spotted entertaining the family with numerous songs with the highlight of the entertainment being when she sang a song that professed her as a ‘Delta girl.’

While singing the Nwokos were seen filming the award-winning singer as she entertains them.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, Teni
0

