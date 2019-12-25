Singer, Timi Dakolo Tweets About His ‘Entitled’ Cousin

by Michael Isaac
Timi Dakolo
Singer, Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has shared what happened between himself and his cousin.

The singer who shared this gave a feeling of humour to his fans and followers as he shared the story.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote how his cousin felt entitled about receiving gifts from him.

READ ALSO – ‘Timi Dakolo Did Not Delete Instagram Post’ – Kemi Olunloyo Announces

Recall that the singer recently got featured in a UK based magazine for his holiday album ‘Merry Christmas, Darling’

While he has received huge recognition for that in the UK, he has returned home to share the holiday with his family.

See His Post Here:

Timi Dakolo
Dakolo’s Post
Tags from the story
Timi Dakolo
0

You may also like

Budget Signed By President Buhari Not Padded – Senator Ita Enang

LASG begins the evacuation of Danfo buses in Lagos

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: January 2

T.B Joshua raped me and trapped me in church for 14 years

Nigerians React As Okorocha Says INEC Is Planning Special Ceremony For Him

Aviation Fuel Scarcity Forces Arik Air To Ground International Flights

Rahama Sadau

Rahama Sadau Apologises For Holding Hands In Music Video After Ban From Kannywood

Men stripped naked & beaten after allegedly being caught stealing from a shrine (photos)

Bride Beds Ex-Boyfriend On Wedding NIght

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *