“Single And Not Searching” – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Confirms Split With Ike (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has revealed that her relationship with Ike Onyema is over and she is not searching.

Ike and mercy
Reality star, Ike and mercy

The reality star had taken to her Snapchat account to share a red background with the words;

“Single and not searching”

Information Nigeria recalls Eke has continued to fuel dating rumors with British born Nigerian singer and songwriter, Willie XO as she shared a video in which she could be seen grooving to one of his songs while driving.

See the post below:

Mercy's post

 

