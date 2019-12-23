Sir Dee Pens Emotional Birthday Message To Bestie, Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Sir Dee took to his Instagram page to wish his best friend and fellow reality star, Tacha who turns 24 today a happy birthday.

The two reality stars became close friends during their time on the reality show and they have continued their friendship even after the show.

Also Read: I Am Still Begging Onye Eze To Borrow Me Money To Sue Tacha And Her Fans” – Blessing CEO Opens Up On Why She Has Been Mute

Sir Dee expressed that he is really happy with the progress Tach’s has made since the end of the show, as he described her as his “bestie.”

See his post below: