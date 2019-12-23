Sir Dee Pens Emotional Birthday Message To Bestie, Tacha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Sir Dee took to his Instagram page to wish his best friend and fellow reality star, Tacha who turns 24 today a happy birthday.

Sir Dee and Tacha
Sir Dee and Tacha

The two reality stars became close friends during their time on the reality show and they have continued their friendship even after the show.

Sir Dee expressed that he is really happy with the progress Tach’s has made since the end of the show, as he described her as his “bestie.”

See his post below:

Sir Dee
Sir Dee’s post
