Smart Adeyemi Defeats Dino Melaye In Kogi West Senatorial Election

Senator Smart Adeyemi, the APC candidate in the rerun of the Kogi West senatorial district election which held on Saturday, November 30th, has been declared winner by INEC.

The Returning Officer of the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced this at the collation centre in Kogi State.

According to Professor Lawal, Smart Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 62,133 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC candidate as the winner of the keenly contested election two weeks after the people of the senatorial district went to the poll.