So Cute! Between Banky W And Wife Adesua Etomi

Celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi have gotten us in our feelings.
The actress had taken to IG to share a beautiful new image of herself with the caption;
Read Also: Banky W Replies Upcoming Artiste Who Pirated His New Movie
Pureeeee Joyyyyy
Sugar Rush is coming and I’m super stoked.
Have you heard about the theme for our premiere?
Candyfornia: HD colours to blind your haters 💃💃💃💃🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭
We are readyyyy. Are you?
Photography: @mide_wey
Styling: @tsc.agency
Hair styling: @vaavavoom
Hair extensions: @zuto.hair
Make up: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers
#sugarrushmovie
Banky wasted no time in commenting asking what she is doing foir the rest of her life, a question so cute, Adeusa knewn just how to respond and get many awwing.
Read the exchange below;