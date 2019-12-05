So Cute! Between Banky W And Wife Adesua Etomi

by Temitope Alabi

 

Celebrity couple, Adesua and Bank W
Celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi have gotten us in our feelings.

The actress had taken to IG to share a beautiful new image of herself with the caption;

Read Also: Banky W Replies Upcoming Artiste Who Pirated His New Movie

Pureeeee Joyyyyy
Sugar Rush is coming and I’m super stoked.
Have you heard about the theme for our premiere?
Candyfornia: HD colours to blind your haters 💃💃💃💃🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭
We are readyyyy. Are you?
Photography: @mide_wey
Styling: @tsc.agency
Hair styling: @vaavavoom
Hair extensions: @zuto.hair
Make up: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers
#sugarrushmovie

Banky wasted no time in commenting asking what she is doing foir the rest of her life, a question so cute, Adeusa knewn just how to respond and get many awwing.

Read the exchange below;

