So Cute! Between Banky W And Wife Adesua Etomi

Celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi have gotten us in our feelings.

The actress had taken to IG to share a beautiful new image of herself with the caption;

Read Also: Banky W Replies Upcoming Artiste Who Pirated His New Movie

Pureeeee Joyyyyy

Sugar Rush is coming and I’m super stoked.

Have you heard about the theme for our premiere?

Candyfornia: HD colours to blind your haters 💃💃💃💃🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭

We are readyyyy. Are you?

Photography: @mide_wey

Styling: @tsc.agency

Hair styling: @vaavavoom

Hair extensions: @zuto.hair

Make up: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

#sugarrushmovie

Banky wasted no time in commenting asking what she is doing foir the rest of her life, a question so cute, Adeusa knewn just how to respond and get many awwing.

Read the exchange below;