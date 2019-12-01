Soapy Is The New National Pledge, Says Naira Marley

by Temitope Alabi

 

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Rapper Naira Marley had a good year this 2019 and he is letting us know this.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner who recently attended an event, took to Twitter top share clips from the event which saw many of his fans singing along to his monster hit song ‘Soapy,’

Read Also: Singer, Naira Marley Confirms Reports Of Buying A Bentley (Photo)

Soapy’s the new national pledge#Marlians pic.twitter.com/Pr6ie65paf

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 1, 2019

Naira Marley was arrested alongside rapper Zlatan Ibile and 3 others, some months back.

They were arrested over allegations of online fraudulent activities.

Tags from the story
Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Otedola Hosts British Singer, Seal And His Son In His Ikoyi Mansion (Photo)

PHOTO: Davido Presents His Bodyguard

Rayce Reportedly Meets With Baby Mama & Son After Paternity Denial

Actress Mercy Johnson Replies Tonto Dikeh Insults with more work

Remy Ma Comes At Nicki Minaj With A Second Diss Track

Meet Funke Akindele’s Sister, Olubunmi, They Look Alike So Much (Photos)

Ubi Franklin Reacts To News That Both Davido And Chioma Are Set To Sue Him

Ubi Franklin Reacts To News That Both Davido And Chioma Are Set To Sue Him

Wande Coal Tells How Much He Misses Don Jazzy

CNN anchor Don Lemon shares more loved photos with his man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *