Soapy Is The New National Pledge, Says Naira Marley

Rapper Naira Marley had a good year this 2019 and he is letting us know this.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner who recently attended an event, took to Twitter top share clips from the event which saw many of his fans singing along to his monster hit song ‘Soapy,’

Soapy’s the new national pledge#Marlians pic.twitter.com/Pr6ie65paf

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 1, 2019

Naira Marley was arrested alongside rapper Zlatan Ibile and 3 others, some months back.

They were arrested over allegations of online fraudulent activities.