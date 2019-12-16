Social Media Agog As Diane Share New Photos

2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet, has got fans talking on social media after photos of how the reality TV star stepped out for the premiere of comedian Ay’s Merrymen movie surfaced.

In the photo, the beautiful reality TV rocked a yellow jacket while flaunting major cleavages with the choice of her inner singlet.

The self-styled Kaduna-baby girl was evicted from the show following a lucky dip from Frodd during the finals of the reality TV show.

See more photo below: