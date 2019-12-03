Social Media Bill Selfishly Protects You, Nollywood Actor Tells Buhari’s Daughter

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yomi Black, has lambasted Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, for saying she was targeted by people for supporting her father’s stance on social media regulation.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, the actor stated Zahra is only looking for attention with her comment, adding that she supports the social media bill simply because it stylishly protects her.

He wrote:

“Yimu, no intelligent person will blame you for your father’s actions, also I am guessing this happens to many political leaders children, so coming out to say this is you looking for more attention in my opinion.

Why won’t you support the social media bill. It selfishly protects you….oshi.”