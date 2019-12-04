Social Media Users Say Chidinma Is Pregnant For Flavour

by Valerie Oke
Singer Flavour and Chidinma
Singer Flavour and Chidinma

Social media users are currently asserting that popular singer Chidinma, may be pregnant for legendary singer, Flavour.

The assertion started after Flavour shared a photo of himself and Chidinma chilling at a beach.

Fans were quick to point out that Chidinma is rocking a baby bump.

The duo has been an item in recent times, especially on social media with their photos on display.

The duo has been rumoured to be having a thing together since their photos started circulating.

What media users are saying:

