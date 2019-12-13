Someday, I Will Buy My Own House – Diane Russet

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Diane Yashim alias Diane Russet has taken to Twitter to announce that she rented an apartment and bought furnitures herself.

Although, the reality star stated that it is a big deal as she has finally taken the bold step to achieving her dreams.

The Kuddy brand ambassador further shared her hopes about acquiring a house of her own someday while noting that it is gradually becoming an achievable feat.

Diane was also spotted buying some oranges in Kaduna.

Read Also: What Happened During Kissing Scene With Iyanya – Diane Yashim

See the full post below:

0

