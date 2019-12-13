Someday, I Will Buy My Own House – Diane Russet

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Diane Yashim alias Diane Russet has taken to Twitter to announce that she rented an apartment and bought furnitures herself.
Although, the reality star stated that it is a big deal as she has finally taken the bold step to achieving her dreams.
The Kuddy brand ambassador further shared her hopes about acquiring a house of her own someday while noting that it is gradually becoming an achievable feat.
Diane was also spotted buying some oranges in Kaduna.
See the full post below:
I know this isn’t a big deal but to me it is 😩🙏🏾. I paid for my apartment and paid for my furnitures, I dreamt of this, it’s finally happening, my apartment is coming together! 😭 I’m grateful God 🙏🏽. Someday soon I will buy my house 🙏🏽.
— Official_DianeRusset (@DianeRusset) December 12, 2019