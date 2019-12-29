Sound Sultan Reveals How Another Singer Described Wizkid As Razz

Veteran Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan has taken to social media to recount how another colleague had called Wizkid a razz person.

According to Sound Sultan, he had advised the said colleague to keep in touch with Wizkid after the latter changed schools, but his colleague refused, saying Wizkid was too ‘razz.’

Celebrating the success of Wizkid’s concert, he wrote;