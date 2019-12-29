Sound Sultan Reveals How Another Singer Described Wizkid As Razz

Veteran Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan has taken to social media to recount how another colleague had called Wizkid a razz person.
According to Sound Sultan, he had advised the said colleague to keep in touch with Wizkid after the latter changed schools, but his colleague refused, saying Wizkid was too ‘razz.’
Celebrating the success of Wizkid’s concert, he wrote;
”Only God knows tomorrow !!! E get why! 2008 When wizzy changed schools from Lasu to Leads IN Ibadan and I couldn’t check on him as usual anymore .i told a certain person, on whose track I wrote and featured wiz , to keep in touch that Wizzy is now in your school. THE PERSON Said. No, that Wiz was too raz !! LEGENDS are made not Born .!!!”