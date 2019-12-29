Sound Sultan Reveals How Another Singer Described Wizkid As Razz

by Temitope Alabi
Sound Sultan
Nigerian Artiste Sound Sultan

Veteran Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan has taken to social media to recount how another colleague had called Wizkid a razz person.

According to Sound Sultan, he had advised the said colleague to keep in touch with Wizkid after the latter changed schools, but his colleague refused, saying Wizkid was too ‘razz.’

Read Also: Why I Made Yoruba Official Language In My Home: Sound Sultan

Celebrating the success of Wizkid’s concert, he wrote;

Only God knows tomorrow !!! E get why! 2008 When wizzy changed schools from Lasu to Leads IN Ibadan and I couldn’t check on him as usual anymore .i told a certain person, on whose track I wrote and featured wiz , to keep in touch that Wizzy is now in your school. THE PERSON Said. No, that Wiz was too raz !! LEGENDS are made not Born .!!!”
Sound Sultan
Tags from the story
Sound Sultan, wizkid
0

You may also like

LASIEC improve security ahead of LG elections

House of Reps advises FG to rehabilitate the health care of Nigerian Prisons

Folorunsho Alakija Loses Position As Richest Black Woman On The Planet

Who Says Teachers’s Rewards are in Heaven? School PTA Rewards Teacher with Brand New Car

Man shoots bricklayer over attempted r*pe of daughter

Man shoots bricklayer over attempted r*pe of daughter

First Photos of Ese Oruru’s baby girl

Brazilian star, Ronaldinho retires from football

EFCC Releases Obanikoro

Las Vegas : LOVE !!! Man take his wife’s place in death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *