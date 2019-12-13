South-West Must Produce Nigeria’s Next President: APC Chair

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Osun State Chapter, Adegboyega Famodun, says the South West must produce Nigeria’s President after the administration of President Muhammad Buhari.

This was disclosed by Famodun in Osogbo, Osun State, while responding to questions from newsmen during a News-Point programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalist.

He said: “The North has had enough. South West should be allowed to produce the next president after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The last time we had it was when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was elected as President.”

He continued: “Obasanjo’s presidency was actually a sort of compensation to the South West over the death of Chief Moshood Abiola (MKO), the winner of June 12 presidential election that was annulled by the military.”

“Now, the next president after the administration of President Buhari should come from South West.

For me, in particular, I will not be happy if the North retains the Presidency after Buhari’s administration”, he said.