Southerners Should Learn How To Treat Their Leaders: Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media page to advise the people of southern Nigeria on how to treat their leaders.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The popular critic pointed out that despite the North not being as educated as the Western people of Nigeria, they have a disciplined way of protecting their leaders.

Also Read: Expensive Wedding Leads To Marital Failure: Reno Omokri

Omokri expressed that the Northern people can work with other regions in bringing down their leaders but they are always united in protecting their leaders.

He pointed out that this quality is one admirable quality the people of the South should imbibe.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Police arrests car robbery experts in Oyo State

Leah Sharibu

”Enough Is Enough” – Ben Murray Bruce Blows Hot Over Report That Leah Sharibu Is Dead

Electricity distribution enjoys significant increases

Reactions Trail JAMB’s Decision To Withdraw 2016 Admission List

Meet the World’s youngest DJ, he is five years old

President-Elect Donald Trump Makes First Set Of Appointments

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th September

“Politics is a very useless business, I laugh when I see what people write about me on social media” – Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Police ban teachers rally in Kaduna State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *