Southerners Should Learn How To Treat Their Leaders: Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media page to advise the people of southern Nigeria on how to treat their leaders.

The popular critic pointed out that despite the North not being as educated as the Western people of Nigeria, they have a disciplined way of protecting their leaders.

Omokri expressed that the Northern people can work with other regions in bringing down their leaders but they are always united in protecting their leaders.

He pointed out that this quality is one admirable quality the people of the South should imbibe.

See his tweet below: