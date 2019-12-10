Sowore: Governor Akeredolu Condemns DSS’S Show Of Shame In Court

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has condemned the invasion of a federal court by the Department of State Services (DSS) to rearrest Omoyele Sowore last Friday.

Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, was rearrested within the premises of a federal high court in Abuja barely 24 hours after he was released, having spent 124 days in detention.

However, Akeredolu, totally condemned the action of the country’s secret service police, saying if things are left unchecked, a time will come when lawyers will be arrested right in a judge’s sitting.

Akaeredolu, who was the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said this at an NBA programme in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

“It should be an anathema to the bar that inaction has come upon us. The bar needs to talk on quite a number of things,” he said.

“We must be terror against demagogues. It is when your voice of the bar is heard consistently that it will earn respect. Will people go and desecrate our courtrooms and we keep quiet? The bar must condemn it. There is no explanation anybody can give you.

“Somebody calls it drama. Drama! How? What we saw was not drama, you must stand up to condemn the SSS for what they did in Abuja.

“Our spirit must remain indomitable. Forget about where we are today because enough of us made efforts to say what you have done is wrong and the only way out was apology almost immediately but what people believe is different.

“If we are not careful, the day will come that people will walk into a judge’s sitting and arrest people with their wig and gown.”

Meanwhile, the presidency had backed the action of the DSS, saying Sowore is a person of interest to the secret police.