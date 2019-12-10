Sowore: House Of Reps Take Action Over DSS Invasion

Ndudi Elumelu, the House of Representative minority leader has raised a motion that directs relevant authorities to investigate the alleged desecration of court by operatives of DSS during the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, Channels television reports.

The lawmaker in his submission during the plenary on Tuesday described the act as an abuse of the sanctuary of the court.

Also, he said the alleged invasion would be viewed as an attempt by one arm of the government trying to overpower another which ultimately negates what democracy stands for.

The Speaker of the house, Rt hon Gbajabiamila then ordered full investigation into the matter.

