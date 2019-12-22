Sowore: I Haven’t Received Any Letter From US Lawmakers – AGF Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, says he has not received any letter from lawmakers of the United State of America regarding the re-arrest and continued detention of convener of the RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore.

This was disclosed in a statement by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement reads in part: “Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of the work of Friday 20th December 2019.”