Sowore: I Haven’t Received Any Letter From US Lawmakers – AGF Malami

by Verity Awala
Malami
Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, says he has not received any letter from lawmakers of the United State of America regarding the re-arrest and continued detention of convener of the RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore.

This was disclosed in a statement by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement reads in part: “Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

Read Also: You Could Be Removed As AGF If Sowore Isn’t Releases: Falana To Malami

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of the work of Friday 20th December 2019.”

Tags from the story
Abubakar Malami, AGF, Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Justice, Omoyele Sowore, Umar Gwandu
0

You may also like

'Only N1.2bn was spent on funerals not N2.3bn – Bauchi ex-gov, Mohammed Abubakar tells successor Bala Mohammed

‘Only N1.2bn was spent on funerals not N2.3bn – Bauchi ex-gov, Mohammed Abubakar tells successor Bala Mohammed

Rochas Okorocha

I Want To Return The Money You Gave Me: Duncan Might Tells Okorocha

Gov Seriake threatens to sign the death warrants of convicted kidnappers

Bayelsa Govt To Spend N3bn On Exotic Cars Despite Owing Workers 6 Months Salary

Guardiola probed by English FA over challenge with Redmond

SAD!!!! Pregnant woman crushed to death by vehicle in Jigawa

Paris Club Fund: Taraba State government to spend on outstanding pensions and gratuities

Two armed robbers killed at Dangote factory cement

Meningitis has killed 189 persons in Niger

3 law makers murdered by Custom officers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *