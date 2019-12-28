Sowore Organised RevolutionNow Protest Bceause He Lost Presidential Election: Oshiomole

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has stated the Omoyele Sowore only organised the RevelotionNow protest simply because he contested and lost the presidential elections.

He made this known while speaking with journalists on Wednesday 25th December, after a meeting of the APC National Working Committee, NWC, with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

“What was the reason for protest? Let’s be honest! I have led a series of protest even to this villa. Whoever wants to protest should articulate the particulars of his grievances and make specific demands about the solutions that he wants. So what exactly as far as you know as members of the fourth estate of the realm, that Sowore, the publisher of Sahara reporters, a presidential candidate, cleared by INEC to bid for power, who had opportunity to ask Nigerians to vote for him. Now Nigerians have voted, the votes have been counted and he was not a favoured candidate, what does he want now?.

“That Nigerians must make him the president? Because we all have to be careful, nobody should talk as if we have another country. We have challenges but somehow we have all resolved as a people that the way and route to power in the ballot box. Our task as a people is to continue to work to clean up the system so that only Nigerians alone shall determine who governs them at all levels. That I believe is a legitimate thing to fight for. But if you want to overthrow, you want a revolution then he should have spared us the INEC putting him on the ballot paper.

“I don’t want to talk about this but I believe Nigerians have a right to protest, I believe people have a right to contest issues, people have the right to disagree. I have often said the government doesn’t have the right to dictate to people how to protest, but you must state exactly what you want.