Sowore: Presidency Replies US Senator Menedez

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omoyele Sowore in the court room
Omoyele Sowore in the courtroom

The presidency has finally replied Senator Menedez, the USA lawmaker who addressed a world conference following the re-arrest of Sowore by operatives of DSS.

According to Lauretta Onochie, the presidential aide on social media, who spoke via her Twitter handle, she stated that she is very sure that the US lawmaker has been misinformed over the arrest of the revolutionist.

She wrote:

1. Dear SenatorMenendez

I personally believe you were misinformed that the arrest of Sowore is because he’s an outspoken journalist Far from it Did you know that Sowore: A. is a Nigerian politician. B. is the Leader of a political party. C. ran as a presidential candidate…

2. 4. Sowore threatened to remove a democratically elected government after he failed at the polls. 5. Sowore threatened to annihilate the DSS, the equivalent of America’s FBI. You would agree that no citizen has the right to threatens Nigeria. Nigeria is a sovereign nation.

