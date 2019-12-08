Sowore: Presidency Replies US Senator Menedez

The presidency has finally replied Senator Menedez, the USA lawmaker who addressed a world conference following the re-arrest of Sowore by operatives of DSS.

According to Lauretta Onochie, the presidential aide on social media, who spoke via her Twitter handle, she stated that she is very sure that the US lawmaker has been misinformed over the arrest of the revolutionist.

She wrote:

1. Dear @SenatorMenendez,

I personally believe you were misinformed that the arrest of Sowore is because he's an outspoken journalist

Far from it Did you know that Sowore:

A. is a Nigerian politician.

B. is the Leader of a political party.

C. ran as a presidential candidate… — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) December 7, 2019