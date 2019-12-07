Sowore: Surprise Us And Do The Right Thing – Banky W Tells Buhari

Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W, real name Olubankole Wellington has reacted to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow movement, by stating that ‘president Buhari needs to surprise Nigerians by doing the right thing.’

Read Also: Armed Robbers Told Me To Sing After Robbing Me: Banky W

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the music entertainer condemned the action of the DSS and added that what happened at the court where Sowore was bundled was a blatant abuse of human rights.

He wrote:

“This brings shame to our fragile Democracy. This is an absolute disgrace to our country & a blatant abuse of human rights. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with Sowore’s political ambitions or not. This is a new low, even for us. @MBuhari pls surprise us & do the right thing.”