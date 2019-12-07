Sowore: Surprise Us And Do The Right Thing – Banky W Tells Buhari

Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W, real name Olubankole Wellington has reacted to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow movement, by stating that ‘president Buhari needs to surprise Nigerians by doing the right thing.’
Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the music entertainer condemned the action of the DSS and added that what happened at the court where Sowore was bundled was a blatant abuse of human rights.
He wrote:
“This brings shame to our fragile Democracy. This is an absolute disgrace to our country & a blatant abuse of human rights. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with Sowore’s political ambitions or not. This is a new low, even for us. @MBuhari pls surprise us & do the right thing.”
