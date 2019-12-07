Sowore: ‘You Have No Respect For God, Judges And Court’ – FFK Blasts Buhari

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the treatment of popular activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The popular activist was released on Thursday evening and rearrested in less than 24 hours later. The reason behind the rearrest by the DSS continues to be clouded in mystery to Nigerians.

Also Read: Sowore’s Rearrest: Nigerians Used Their Hands To Elect A Snake As President: Omokri

The disruption of court proceedings by the Security agency has led to widespread criticisms for the present APC led administration.

The former minister took to his twitter account to voice out his displeasure and concern over the rearrest of the political activist.

See his post below: