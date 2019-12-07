Sowore: ‘You Have No Respect For God, Judges And Court’ – FFK Blasts Buhari

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the treatment of popular activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Femi Fani Kayode

The popular activist was released on Thursday evening and rearrested in less than 24 hours later. The reason behind the rearrest by the DSS continues to be clouded in mystery to Nigerians.

The disruption of court proceedings by the Security agency has led to widespread criticisms for the present APC led administration.

The former minister took to his twitter account to voice out his displeasure and concern over the rearrest of the political activist.

See his post below:

