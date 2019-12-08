Sowore: You’re A Fool If You Believe DSS: Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has reacted to a statement by the Department of State Services (DSS), claim that its operatives didn’t arrest Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, in court.

The DSSS had claimed in a statement signed by Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, that Sowore’s supporters were only acting an “orchestrated drama”.

It said, “It has become important that the Department of State Services responds to the serial misinformation being circulated in the media about its involvement in the incident that occurred on 6th December 2019 at the Federal High Court, Abuja. ”

“It is instructive to note that during the court proceeding of the day under reference, Defence Counsel, Femi FALANA (SAN), called the attention of the Judge to a suspicion that the Service was planning to re-arrest Omoyele SOWORE immediately after the court session. The Court discountenanced his alarm and asserted that the Service was law-abiding and would not engage in such and subsequently adjourned to February 2020.

“However, when SOWORE stepped out of the court and sighted operatives of the Service within the premises, he ran back into the courtroom. In a bid to shield him from an imaginary arrest, his uncontrollable supporters mobbed him while chanting ‘you can’t arrest him’ thus the pandemonium that ensued.

“A critical look at the videos in circulation would convince any objective viewer that there was no DSS personnel during the entire period the Sowore crowd acted out its orchestrated drama. Its personnel were never, at any time, involved in the incident.”

In his reaction via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said anyone who believes the claims made by the secret service police, can believe anything — Describing such a person ad an ignoramus.

He tweeted: Anyone that believes the DSS’s story about what happened in court during the re-arrest of @YeleSowore must be an ignoramus, a fool, a dullard or a village idiot or perhaps all 4 rolled into one. If you can believe their concoted & childish fairy tale then you can believe anything.