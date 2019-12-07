Sowore’s Matter Is Disgusting: Adekunle Gold

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has joined millions of Nigerians to react in reacting to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore(publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow) by operatives of the DSS.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Adekunle stated that the arrest is absolutely disgusting. He concluded by lamenting about Nigeria by exclaiming ‘What a country!’

Sowore was re-arrested inside the courtroom barely 24 hours after he was granted freedom.

He wrote:

This Sowore matter is absolutely disgusting. What a country!