Sowore’s Rearrest Extremely Embarrassing: Falana Cries Out

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, while reacting to the rearrest and assault of Omoyele Sowore in court described it as ”extremely embarrassing”.

According to the renowned lawyer, it would be the first time an arrest would be effected in a courtroom in Nigeria’s history.

Sowore and Olawale Bakare were on Friday, rearrested at the federal high court in Abuja, not up to 24 hours after they were released based on a court.

The country’s secret service right inside the court pulled out guns while trying to arrest Sowore, causing chaos and confusion everywhere.

Falana, Sowore’s counsel, while speaking with Channels TV said that the DSS has detained his both Sowore and Bakare on fresh charges which are yet to be disclosed.

“The atmosphere was very rowdy, but I insisted that the arrest could not be carried out within the precinct of the court. He was going to be arrested outside the premises but there was a crowd that resisted the arrest, but I appealed to everybody and asked Sowore to jump into my car and so we drove to the office of the SSS because they said he will just answer a few questions, but now he is being detained,” he said.

“We are going to take steps under the law by asking for his release again since they are claiming this is a fresh arrest.

“Nobody has disclosed yet what his charges are; he couldn’t have committed any other offence because he has been detained for the past four months unless the SSS wants to tell the whole world that he committed this fresh offence while in their custody.”

“This morning, the SSS lawyers and the lawyers of the attorney-general reported to the court that the order of the court had been complied with and I confirmed because our clients were released last night.”

“As soon as the court adjourned the matter to February next year, the SSS operatives pounced on the court, disrupted proceeding and then attempted to arrest our clients even in the web of the court, that was extremely embarrassing because it has never happened in Nigeria where you enter a court to arrest anybody, even an alleged coup plotter.”