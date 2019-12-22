Special Watch List: Nigeria, US To Deliberate Early 2020 – Presidency

The Presidency has said that the decision by the US to place Nigeria on its Special Watch List does not mean that Nigeria is a source of concern on religious freedom.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a chat with journalists.

He added also that Nigeria and the US would meet to deliberate on the matter early 2020.

He said: “The correct US government position is that the addition of Nigeria to the watch list of the IRF does not make Nigeria a country of concern on religious freedom.

“The watch list carries no immediate implication, except for the need for both countries to discuss areas of concern over the next year. We are looking forward to such discussions with our partners, the U.S.’’

“We have no policy that promotes one religion against the other.

“The right to freedom is guaranteed by the constitution and we have no problem observing that.”

On Friday, the US government added Nigeria in its list of countries that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom.”

Other countries listed in the SWL are Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.