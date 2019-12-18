Speed Darlington Arrives Nigeria After 17 years To Perform At Zlatan Ibile’s Concert (Video)

Controversial US based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has returned to his motherland, Nigeria after seventeen years of being away.

The Instagram sensation, who is the son of the late folk singer, Chief Pericoma Okoye, is in town to support his pal, Zlatan Ibile at his concert which is set hold on the 18th of December, 2019.

The “Bangdadadang” crooner is also getting ready to treat the crowd to an electrifying performance and to give them the same undiluted experience he serves on the internet.

Watch the video below: