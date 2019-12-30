Speed Darlington Attacks Airport Workers, Nigeria Police

by Michael Isaac
Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington

Popular Nigerian New York-based rapper, Speed Darlington has dragged some airport workers and the Nigeria police force.

The rapper who shared a picture on an aeroplane took to Instagram to write how he felt about people begging him for money.

In the picture Speedy distorted his face as he wrote down why he did it.

READ ALSO – Rapper, Speed Darlington Reveals Reason Naira Has Low Value (Video)

Sharing the picture he wrote: “My face whenever I go to the airport so that none of those sea of uniforms beg me for money. All of them are beggars even though they have work…”

See Photo Here:

 

Speed Darlington
The rapper’s post
Tags from the story
Nigeria Police Force, Speed Darlington
0

You may also like

Rihanna Splashes $12m On LA Mansion

Is Sean Tizzle not also a ‘next level’ fan like Davido??? Take a look

Pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against impending disasters unmasked (video)

‘I Don’t Use My Body To Buy Goods’ – Halima Abubakar Rants

Chris Brown ordered to stay away from ex, Karrueche Tran after he allegedly abused her

Nina slams follower who said she didn’t write her open letter to Bobrisky

Burna Boy to be arraigned in court today over his alleged involvement in the robbery attack of Mr 2Kay

My Mom Taught Me About Being A Great Mother–Omoni Oboli

Curvaceous Lady Sets Social Media On Fire With Seductive And Alluring Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *