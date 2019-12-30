Speed Darlington Attacks Airport Workers, Nigeria Police

Popular Nigerian New York-based rapper, Speed Darlington has dragged some airport workers and the Nigeria police force.

The rapper who shared a picture on an aeroplane took to Instagram to write how he felt about people begging him for money.

In the picture Speedy distorted his face as he wrote down why he did it.

Sharing the picture he wrote: “My face whenever I go to the airport so that none of those sea of uniforms beg me for money. All of them are beggars even though they have work…”

