Speed Darlington Campaigns For 2023 Presidency After Stage Performance (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

New York based Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington performed his hit track, BangDadaDang at his pal, Zlatan’s concert on Wednesday.

Zlatan and Speed Darlington
Zlatan headlined his first concert dubbed, ‘Zlatan Live’ at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

The self acclaimed ‘energy god’, who has been very vocal about his intention of becoming the next president of Nigeria in 2023, was encouraged by Zlatan Ibile to campaign on stage.

Speed Darlington promised employment while stating that handicaps would also be taken care of and there will be free medicine.

The singer ended his short manifesto by saying that he laughs at people, who do not vote for him, in french.

The musician’s arrival has created a lot of buzz among Nigerian music fans and internet users as they believe it is high time they finally beheld the true personality.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6PRM5clvfu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

