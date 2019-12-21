Speed Darlington Drags ‘Igbo’ Artistes For Not Supporting Him (Video)

Popular New York-based Nigerian artist Speed Darlington has taken a swipe at his fellow Igbo entertainers, singers, and rappers.

Taking to Instagram, the singer mentioned a few Igbo artistes that are yet to recognize him or his art.

He also pointed out that it is the Yoruba artiste, however, that are supporting him.

READ ALSO – Speed Darlington Hangs Out With Vic-O At A Club In Lagos (Video)

Recall that the singer is currently in Nigeria on an invite from his colleague, Zlatan Ibile.

Speaking on Instagram live, he mentioned artistes like Flavour, Tekno and Phyno

Watch The Video Here: