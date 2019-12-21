Speed Darlington Hangs Out With Vic-O At A Club In Lagos (Video)

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington in a video was spotted with fellow controversial rapper, Vic-O.

Speedy and Vic-O are one of the most controversial characters in the music industry with both of them claiming to be the greatest rapper in the game.

Recall that it was reported that Speedy returned to Nigeria after 17 years to perform at Zlatan’s concert.

Now, the two controversial rappers have been shown chilling together at a club in Lagos.

Watch the video below: