Speed Darlington, Naira Marley Meet For The First Time (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Popular New York-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has shared a photo that shows the first time he met with Naira Marley.

The singer and rapper, who is currently in Nigeria is no doubt enjoying his moment here.

The entertainer has, however, promised nothing but pure entertainment for his Nigerian fans.

Sharing the photo of the moment he met Naira Marly, the two were seen in what seems like a refreshing moment for both.

Recall that the Marlian Fest is set to hold on the 30th of December, fingers crossed to see if speedy would be performing there.

