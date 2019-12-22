Speed Darlington Reveals Plans To Tackle Overpopulation (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Popular New York-based Nigerian singer and rapper, Speed Darlington has shared his strategy for reducing overpopulation.

The singer took to Instagram to share how he plans to battle overpopulation in the country as he hinted that it was a huge problem.

He shared photos of condoms that his mother gave him on his way to Nigeria as he wrote about it.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote: “Dear mother thank you so much for these free NYC government condoms you have packed for me. I’m healthy like a fox this is how I’m going to give every Nigerian free condom, starting 2023 all public hospital Will dispense free government condom. Overpopulation is a real problem when you feed more than you have life begins to feel like suffer.”

