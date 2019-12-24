Speed Darlington Storms INEC Office, Registers Interest Ahead Of 2023 Presidency (Video)

Nigerian born US-based singer speed Darlington is definitely all out to realize his 2023 presidential ambition.

The singer has to this end gone to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) office to register his interest ahead.

Shortly after his visit to the INEC office, the singer was spotted in a now-viral video displaying his INEC card/paper.

The singer is only in the country for the first time in over 17 years.

Upon his arrival, he performed at Zlatan Ibile’s concert.

Watch the video below:

