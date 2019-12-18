Speed Darlington Threatens To Beat Any Military Man Who Stops Him From Wearing Camo (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

US based-Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has taken to Instagram to vent his anger after he was informed that he couldn’t wear military camouflage in Nigeria.

speed darlington
speed darlington

The musician returned to Nigeria after seventeen years of being away in America.

In a video he shared on his page, the rapper was asked not to wear a camouflaged outfit as the army officers could humiliate him for doing so.

The controversial singer, however, vowed to beat up any military officer that accosts him for wearing a camo outfit.

Speedy revealed that if he is truly humiliated, he would go back to America to expose Nigerians for beating their own citizen.

The rapper also complained over the horrible state of the escalators in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport hotel.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Speed Darlington
0

You may also like

Naira Marley

Naira Marley Calls Out Mompha, Labels Him ‘Yahoo Boy’ (Video)

Toke Makinwa reveals she has been battling Fibroid for the past 7 years (Video)

Toyin Abraham Pledges Support To Tonto Dikeh Over Domestic Violence Allegations

OMG!!! See What Popular Nollywood Actress Was Caught Doing In Prison | Photos

Why I Decided To Become An Artiste – Cobhams Asuquo

‘Feed your daughter this’ – Kemi Olunloyo keeps dragging Seyi Law’s daughter

Mery Eke

Mercy Eke Steps Out Looking Stunning For Brand Launch

Chimamanda Adichie Pregnant With Her First Baby [PHOTOS]

How Ali Baba Celebrated 30 Years Of Being Relevant In The Comedy Industry Is Impressive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *