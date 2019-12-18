Speed Darlington Threatens To Beat Any Military Man Who Stops Him From Wearing Camo (Video)

US based-Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has taken to Instagram to vent his anger after he was informed that he couldn’t wear military camouflage in Nigeria.

The musician returned to Nigeria after seventeen years of being away in America.

In a video he shared on his page, the rapper was asked not to wear a camouflaged outfit as the army officers could humiliate him for doing so.

The controversial singer, however, vowed to beat up any military officer that accosts him for wearing a camo outfit.

Speedy revealed that if he is truly humiliated, he would go back to America to expose Nigerians for beating their own citizen.

The rapper also complained over the horrible state of the escalators in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport hotel.

Watch the video below: