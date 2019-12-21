Spill What You Know About Nigeria, Shehu Sani Begs Danjuma

by Verity Awala

 

 

Danjuma
TY Danjuma

Senator who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has urged Theophilus Danjuma, a former defence minister to spill what he knows about the country.

The retired General during a book launch in Ibadan, Oyo state was quoted to have said; “If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.”

Read Also: If I Talk About Nigeria, Nobody Will Sleep Again: TY Danjuma

Reacting to Danjuma’s statement, the former lawmaker in a tweet on Friday, asked him to spill the pot of beans.

He tweeted: “Dear Baba Gen TY, spill the ordurous, putrid Beans so that the snoring slumberland ‘will be awakened’ by the insomnia of its truth and of its reality.”

 

