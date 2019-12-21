Spill What You Know About Nigeria, Shehu Sani Begs Danjuma

Senator who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has urged Theophilus Danjuma, a former defence minister to spill what he knows about the country.

The retired General during a book launch in Ibadan, Oyo state was quoted to have said; “If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.”

Reacting to Danjuma’s statement, the former lawmaker in a tweet on Friday, asked him to spill the pot of beans.

He tweeted: “Dear Baba Gen TY, spill the ordurous, putrid Beans so that the snoring slumberland ‘will be awakened’ by the insomnia of its truth and of its reality.”