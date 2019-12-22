SPOTLIGHT: King Of Hits, Olamide Baddo

Adedeji Olamide known simply as Olamide or Olamide Baddo was of Nigeria’s most talented rappers and singer.

Since he stormed the Nigerian entertainment scene in 2010, Olamide has continued to give his fans and music lovers generally, hits back to back.

Born on March 15, 1989, in Bariga, Lagos, the indigenous rapper had his elementary and high school education in Lagos and studied mass communication at Tai Solarin University.

Having stolen the hearts of many with his very first single, ‘Eni duro’ in 2010 — A song which became an instant hit and an anthem of some sort for rap lovers, Olamide released his first album titled, “Rapsodi” in 2011.

Rapsodi had tracks which featured some Nigerian entertainers and ko gain saying the album was a huge success.

The first was followed quickly with a second album titled “YBNL” in 2012, and the album title became known as his record label which he founded the same year.

In 2013, the star released “Baddest Guy Ever Liveth” album, then another album titled “Street OT” in 2014.

He did the unthinkable in 2015 as he released two studio albums, “2 Kings” and “Eyan Mayweather” and in 2016, he released “The Glory.”

This led to compilation of the very best songs he has ever written in a collection, it was titled “The Best of Olamide”.

All these spectacular feats have earned the musician a lot of prominent awards, bagging the title of the artist of the year album of the year awards and best single many times.

The singer cum rapper hasn’t also neglected his love life as he has been in relationship with Aisha Suleiman(his fiancé) since 2014. Aisha is said to have known the entertainer before the fame and wealth.

The couple have a son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji, together. When Maximilliano was christened, former governor of the Lagos state, Babatunde Raji Fashola and other bug shots attended the event.

An interesting fact about Olamide is that while other musicians could hardly boast of an artist that they have lifted, groomed and nurtured to stardom, he has a couple on his cap.

The like of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh would never be able to write their success stories without Olamide.

The superstar has contained to make his mark on the sand of time and when Nigerian music is mentioned in the future, Olamide too will have his name on it.