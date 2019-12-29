SPOTLIGHT: Phyno, Your Favourite Igbo Rapper

Popularly known as Phyno, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, was born on October 9, 1986.

Phyno, as you may already know, is an indigenous rapper, producer, songwriter and singer.

The rapper kicked off his musical career as a producer in the early 2000s and worked with many famous Nigerian artistes, including Ruggedman, Mr Raw, Bracket, Timaya and lots more.

Even though he raps majorly in Igbo language, the rapper also has his A-game on when he raps in English. Interestingly, many rap lovers in Nigeria and across Africa love his songs in Igbo, regardless of language barrier.

No research would be needed for any true fan of Phyno to tell his state of origin, as the singer made this known in one of his hit songs, ‘Fada Fada’.

The Enugu born, bred, educated singer and rapper is definitely very proud of his origin.

The rapper propelled himself to great heights in the music industry, earning himself a good place at the top because of ‘originality’ which he style of music exudes.

Phyno has been nominated many times for various awards and has also won several awards. For instance, he has won awards from City People Entertainment Awards, Nigeria Entertainment Awards and The Headies.

His album “No Guts, No Glory” which was Phyno’s debut album realism a classic among music lovers — It had hits such as “Oringo”, “Connect”, “Ezege”, “So Far So Good” and many others lovely collections.

He was said to have gotten his stage name ‘Phyno’ from the English word ‘phenomenal’, which was given to him by his childhood friend, Emeka.