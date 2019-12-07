Stefflon Don Replies Fan Who Asked About Her Relationship With Burna Boy

Popular Britian-based rapper, Stefflon Don has reacted to a fan who asked if she is till in a relationship with Burna Boy.

The rapper who has been spotted on several occasions gushing over her lover has maybe given fans a little bit of an ‘over share’

Recall that earlier this year, the duo were rumoured to have broken up as many activities suggested that.

The fan has asked if they were still together and replying to the fan, she said: “Yes. We fvcked last night.”

See The Post Here: