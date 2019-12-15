Stefflon Don Shares More Relationship Details With Burna Boy

by Temitope Alabi
Burna, Stefflon Don
Burna, Stefflon Don

Singer Stefflon Don has opened up on her relationship with Burna Boy, sharing tips on how he got her.

The singer had taken to her page to thank everyone who took out time to celebrate her on her birthday and in the process gotten into an exchange with one of her followers.

Read Also: Stefflon Don Replies Fan Who Asked About Her Relationship With Burna Boy

The person had asked her what Burna got for her on her birthday and Steff had replied that the ‘Yue’ crooner got her a few things then added that she is not a materialistic person, and that Burna gives her good sex.

0

