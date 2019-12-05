Stella Damasus Remembers Late Husband, Jaiye Aboderin After 15 Years

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has taken to her Instagram page to pen a sweet tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin.

Jaiye passed on December 3rd, 2004, when he had slumped while playing basketball.

In her words;

“Never forgotten. Forever in our hearts. Continue to Rest In Peace JAIYE. You will always be a source of inspiration, hope, love and joy to all of us. #jaiyejeje #december #3rd”

Stella and Jaiye had two girls before his passing.

The actress has since moved on and is now married to filmmaker Daniel Ademinokan.